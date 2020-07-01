Russia reports less than 7,000 daily COVID-19 cases for sixth day in a row

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,556 in the past day reaching 654,405, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

For the sixth day in a row, less than 7,000 cases of infection were confirmed in the country. The daily growth rate did not exceed 1% in the past two days.

Some 306 new cases were reported in the Moscow Region, 262 in St. Petersburg, 261 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 256 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 248 in the Irkutsk Region.

The lowest daily growth rate was registered in Sevastopol and Chukotka, Moscow and the Kaliningrad Region. In the Kostroma and Moscow Region as well as in North Ossetia and the Jewish Autonomous Region the growth rate reached 0.5%, the crisis center said.

The number of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment now has declined from 225,879 to 221,938.