Russia reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since May 1

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases have risen by 9,200 over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number since May 1. A total of 272,043 cases have been confirmed in the country, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

On May 1, the crisis center said that 9,623 new cases had been recorded.

According to Saturday’s data, the daily growth rate has decreased from 4.2% to 3.5%, which is the lowest number since the beginning of the outbreak.

Another 3,505 cases have been confirmed in Moscow, bringing the total number of infections to 138,969. The daily growth rate in the Russian capital stands at 2.6% compared to 3.6% the day before. The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Moscow over the past 24 hours is the lowest since April 30.

Also, 937 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Moscow Region, 525 in St. Petersburg, 229 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 112 in the Rostov Region, 107 in the Saratov Region, 105 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 101 in the Tula Region.

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 1,000 in 48 Russian regions, including the Penza Region and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District. Coronavirus cases in the Penza Region have risen by 56 over the past 24 hours reaching 1,041, while the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District reported another 83 cases, which brought the total number of infected people to 1,048.