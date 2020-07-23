Russia reports over 5,800 new coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 5,848 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total case tally in the country to 795,038, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, over the past two days the daily growth did not exceed 0.74%.

New 608 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 249 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 202 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 198 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 184 in St. Petersburg.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), Sevastopol (0%), Kalmykia (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%) and the Lipetsk Region (0.3%).

To date, 201,816 people are currently ill in Russia.