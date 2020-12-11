Russia reports record-high 613 daily coronavirus deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 613 in the past 24 hours, compared to 562 on the previous day, bringing the total to 45,893, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Thursday, TASS reports.

The provisional death rate has risen to 1.77%

In the past 24 hours, 69 patients died in St. Petersburg, followed by the Moscow Region (29), the Voronezh Region (28), the Rostov Region (26) and the Chelyabinsk Region (19).