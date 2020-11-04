  • kz
    Russia reports record number of coronavirus cases over day - 19,768

    15:45, 04 November 2020
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 19,768 over the past day, this is the maximum figure for the entire run of the pandemic. The total number of cases has risen to 1,693,454, according to the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, according to the headquarters, the growth rate rose to 1.2%.


    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
