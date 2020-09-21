Russia resumes air service with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia resumes passenger air service with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea and lift the entry ban for these country’s nationals on a reciprocal basis, the government’s press service said on Sunday citing a corresponding government resolution.

«Citizens of these states and holders of residence permits can enter Russia via airport checkpoints. Russians, in turn, can fly to any of these states unimpeded,» it said, TASS reports.

Flights to these countries will be performed once a week. Air service with Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan), with Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek), and with Belarus (Minsk) will be resumed from September 21. Air service with South Korea (Seoul) will be resumed from September 27.

It was decided to resume air service with these nations after a meeting of Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center on September 18.





Russia suspended regular air service with foreign countries in late March in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. It was allowed to perform only the so-called repatriation flights to take Russian nationals from foreign countries. Air service with the United Kingdom, Tanzania, and Turkey was resumed from August 1. Flights between Russia and Switzerland were resumed on August 15.