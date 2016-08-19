Russia's Caspian Flotilla warships conduct electronic launches of Kalibr cruise missiles

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Warships of Russia's Caspian flotilla have conducted electronically-simulated launches of Kalibr cruise missiles and notionally destroyed a group of enemy ships, the Southern Military District reported on Friday.

"A naval strike group comprising the missile ships Dagestan and Tatarstan, the small missile vessels Uglich and Veliky Ustyug has successfully held an exercise to destroy a group of a notional enemy's warships, during which it performed electronically-simulated launches from the Kalibr-NK missile system," the Southern Military District said in a statement obtained by TASS.

The flotilla's artillery ships Volgodonsk and Makhachkala, and also the Shmel-class boats have held a firing exercise to hit the targets simulating a group of enemy warships, as well as aerial targets.

According to the scenario of the drills, the aircraft of a notional enemy have dropped bombs on warships. "The fleet's gunners have successfully destroyed aerial targets," the Southern Military District said.

The Caspian two-side maneuvers are being held on August 15-20. The drills involve the missile ships Dagestan and Tatarstan, small missile and artillery vessels, coastal and harbor minesweepers, as well as support vessels.

