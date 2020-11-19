Russia’s confirmed coronavirus case tally exceeds 2 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia saw a new high of 23,610 coronavirus cases over the past day and the total case tally rose to 2,015,608, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

The average growth rate increased to 1.2%.

Moscow confirmed 6,438 coronavirus cases in the past day versus 4,174 a day earlier. This is the highest growth rate since November 9. A total of 533,068 people have contracted the virus in the capital, according to the crisis center.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Moscow Region rose by 880 in the past day to 100,050. A day earlier, 864 cases of infection were recorded.

St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, confirmed 2,312 coronavirus cases, a new high since the start of the pandemic. Another 441 cases were registered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 369 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 334 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 333 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are currently undergoing treatment has been declining for the third day in a row in Russia. Currently, 454,102 people are ill in the country or 22.5% of all those infected.