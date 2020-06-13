Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 511,000

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,987 in the past day, reaching 511,423, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth was 1.8% like a day earlier.

New 1,714 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 730 in the Moscow Region, 320 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 274 in St. Petersburg and 227 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 235,338 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Russia.

Some 8,220 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 269,370.

According to the crisis center, the number of recoveries was 53% of the overall tally of those infected in Russia.

Over the past day, 2,255 patients were discharged in Moscow, 768 in the Moscow Region, 412 in St. Petersburg, 361 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 209 in the Tula Region.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 183 in the past day to 6,715. According to the crisis center, the mortality rate accounts for 1.3% of all those infected in Russia. In the past day, some 49 patients died in Moscow, 41 in St. Petersburg, 22 in the Moscow Region, 7 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 6 in the Perm Region and 5 in the Rostov Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region.

