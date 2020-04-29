Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 99,000

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 5,841 to 99,399 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«A total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 85 Russian regions (up by 6.2%). As many as 1,830 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,286. As many as 972 people have died,» the statement reads.

According to the center, 44.9% of new cases (2,624) have no symptoms.

Another 2,220 patients have been confirmed in Moscow, bringing the number of cases in the city to 50,646. New cases have been recorded in 81 Russian regions, including 686 in the Moscow region, 290 in St. Petersburg, 131 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 121 in the North Ossetia-Alania region, and 115 in the Bryansk region.

As many as 1,830 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in 67 Russian regions in the past 24 hours, including 480 in Moscow, 193 in the Mari El region, 164 in St. Petersburg, 78 in the Moscow region, and 76 in the Krasnodar region.

Another 67 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Moscow, 16 in the Moscow region, four in the Stavropol region. St. Petersburg and the Nizhny Novgorod region recorded two deaths each in the past 24 hours, and the Krasnodar, Perm, Ingushetia, Dagestan, Mordovia, Sakha, Tatarstan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Tula, Kirov, Yaroslavl, Rostov, Orenburg, Oryol, Omsk, Leningrad and Chelyabinsk regions reported one coronavirus death each.