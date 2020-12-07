Russia’s coronavirus cases hit all-time high of 28,782 - crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM As many as 28,782 coronavirus cases were recorded in Russia in the past day, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The case tally has reached 2,431,731.

The coronavirus growth rate is the lowest in the Chukotka autonomous region (0.5%), the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region, Dagestan and the Mari El region (0.6%). In particular, 3,726 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,246 in the Moscow region, 495 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 473 in the Karelia region, 399 in the Arkhangelsk region. There are currently 472,651 active coronavirus cases in Russia, TASS reports.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 27,644 to 1,916,396 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. According to data from the crisis center, 78.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

In particular, 3,117 recoveries were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, 795 in the Moscow region, 570 in the Sakha region, 500 in the Leningrad region and 474 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.





Coronavirus deaths

As many as 508 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, down from 569 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The coronavirus death toll has climbed to 42,684.

The daily number of deaths has been above 500 for five days.

According to data from the crisis center, 1.76% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 58 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 31 in the Moscow region, 24 in the Rostov region and 16 in the Perm region.