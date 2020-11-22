Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 24,581 in the past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 24,581 in the past day to a total of 2,089,329, the crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

In the past three days, the number of new cases of infection exceeded 24,000. According to the crisis center, the average growth rate over the past four days did not surpass 1.2%.

The lowest growth rates over the past day were registered in Dagestan, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), Kalmykia, Karachayevo-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria and Mariy El (0.7%).

Moscow confirmed 6,575 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Another 2,668 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 949 in the Moscow Region, 448 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 385 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, 457,707 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Deaths

Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 401 in the past day, reaching 36,179.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.73%, according to its data.

In the past day, 75 deaths were registered in Moscow, 57 in St. Petersburg, 20 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 16 in the Moscow Region and 15 in the Irkutsk Region.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 18,008 in the past day to a total of 1,595,443.

According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries remained at 76.4% of the total number of those infected.