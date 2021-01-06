Russia’s COVID-19 case tally climbs by 24,217, crisis center reports

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,217 in the past day and the total case tally hit 3,308,601, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The average growth rate in the past three days did not exceed 0.7%.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.1%) and the Republic of Tuva (0.2%).

Moscow confirmed 5,142 coronavirus cases in the past day and some 3,341 new COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city.

Some 1,097 daily COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 464 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 393 in the Voronezh Region, 391 in the Rostov Region and 389 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, 562,927 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

Deaths

Russia confirmed 445 deaths from the coronavirus in the past day versus 518 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 59,951.

The average mortality rate from the disease remained at 1.81%.

Some 70 patients died from the coronavirus in Moscow in the past day. Another 21 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the Moscow Region, 18 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 15 in the Krasnodar and Krasnoyarsk Regions and 14 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Recoveries

Some 23,055 patients earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 were discharged in Russia in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 2,685,723.

The total share of recoveries amounted to 81.2% of all cases, a new high since October 2.

Over the past day, 1,500 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 497 in the Rostov Region, 459 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 400 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 395 in the Sverdlovsk Region.