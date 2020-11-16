Russia’s daily coronavirus cases hit all-time high of 22,778

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia identified 22,778 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, hitting an all-time high, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reports.

The overall case tally has reached 1,948,603.

According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has been at or below 1.2% for five days.

The rate is the lowest in Dagestan (0.6%), the Mari El, Kalmykia, Tatarstan and Khanty—Mansiysk regions (0.7%).