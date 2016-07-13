Russia's first statue of Czar Ivan the Terrible to be unveiled in Oryol

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's first statue of Czar Ivan the Terrible will be unveiled in the city of Oryol on August 3, regional governor Vadim Potomsky said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"He [Ivan the Terrible] founded the city 450 years ago," Potomsky said.

The city located some 320 kilometers to the south of Moscow was founded in 1566 as a fortress to protect Russia's southern borders.

Read more on TASS