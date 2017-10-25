  • kz
    Russia’s lunar base to serve as stopover for inter-planetary travels after 2050

    11:30, 25 October 2017
    STAR CITY. KAZINFORM Russia's space rocket corporation Energia on Tuesday for the first time unveiled the likely phases and dates of implementing the national space program in a detailed presentation at the cosmonauts training center near Moscow, TASS reports.

    The program envisages creation of a manned Moon rover, radiation shelter, experimental production facilities on the Moon's surface, a mineral resources production complex and many other ideas. Energia corporation hopes that after 2050 the base will be able to serve as a stopover for expeditions into deep space towards other planets.

