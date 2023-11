ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Oil exports from Russia will increase by 3.3% to 252 mln tonnes in 2016, the country's Energy Minister Alexander Novak told TASS Thursday, adding that growth is also expected in 2017.

"Export will be growing around 3.3% to 252 mln tonnes. Next year will also see growth though I cannot give you details," he said.

Kazinform refers to TASS