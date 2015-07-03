Russia’s Progress cargo spacecraft successfully enters orbit

KOROLYOV. KAZINFORM - Russia's Progress-M28M supply freighter has successfully entered the orbit and separated from the Soyuz-U carrier rocket, the Mission Control Center has told TASS.

"The cargo spacecraft has separated from the third stage of the carrier rocket," a representative of the Center said. This was the first launch of a cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station after two crashes, namely the loss of the Progress M-27M in April and the loss of US Dragon spacecraft in June. The freighter is due to dock with the ISS at 10.13 a.m. Moscow time (0713GMT) on July 5 in an automatic mode. The process of berthing to the Pirs docking compartment of the Russian segment of the space station will be controlled by Russian cosmonauts Gennady Padalka and Mikhail Korniyenko. In case the Kurs docking navigation system fails, the docking will be carried out by one of the cosmonauts in a manual mode.