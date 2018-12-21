  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russia's Proton-M rocket with defense satellite launched from Baikonur

    10:13, 21 December 2018
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Proton-M carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on Friday to put into orbit a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry's press service said, TASS reports.

    All pre-launch procedures and the blastoff proceeded as normal.

    "At 03:20 Moscow time on Friday, December 21, a heavy Proton-M carrier rocket with a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry was launched from the Baikonur space center (Kazakhstan)," the press service said.

    "The upper stage of the Proton-M rocket, comprising the Briz-M booster and the Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft, separated as scheduled, at 03:30 Moscow time," the Defense Ministry said.

    Putting the spacecraft into the designated orbit will take several hours.

     

     

    Tags:
    Baikonur space center Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!