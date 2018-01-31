Russia's Putin awards Kazakh President's Aide Order of Friendship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding the Order of Friendship to foreign citizens who contributed to strengthening of friendship and cooperation with Russia. The document is published on the official portal of legal information.

Among those who received the Order for their contribution to the betterment of relations with the Russian Federation and its people is the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on International Affairs, Nurlan Onzhanov.

Other recipients are the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić and the head of the Loyd's Group of Companies, Aaron G. Frenkel.

Nurlan Onzhanov was appointed the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan in July 2014.

