Russia’s Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian FM

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin has received US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kremlin after they concluded talks, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peskov said that Putin could receive the Russian foreign minister and the US secretary of they considered it reasonable to brief the president on the outcome of their talks. "There is such a possibility," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if Putin could receive the two top diplomats on Wednesday.

Photo: © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Source: TASS .