Russia's Roscosmos plans to create new super-heavy rocket by 2023

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Roscosmos state corporation has started designing a new super-heavy-class rocket, the Izvestia daily reported.

The paper said the rocket will be created in 5-7 years.

"With Roscosmos rocket systems general designer Alexander Medvedev, we have been developing a super-heavy-class carrier with the use of the engine we have - RD-171; it underlies the concept of a super-heavy carrier," Energia rocket and space corporation general director Vladimir Solntsev said.



Photo: © Sergey Savostianov/TASS