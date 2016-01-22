Russia's Sochi plans to launch flights to Iran by July

KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM - The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi plans to launch air flights to several Iranian cities by July this year, the press service of the Basel Aero company, which runs all airports in the Kuban region, told TASS on Thursday.

"For the moment, negotiations are under way between Russian and Iranian air companies and tourism operators for organizing flights from Sochi to Iranian cities during the summer season. According to preliminary reports, the air traffic may open in July 2016," Basel Aero clarified.

Basel Aero may organize several charter flights from Iran to Sochi late in March when a huge influx of tourists is expected for the Muslim New Year marked according to the Muslim calendar.

On January 18, Nikolai Levichev, the vice-speaker of the Russian State Duma, said that Russia and Iran should cancel visas on a reciprocal basis. According to Levichev, Iran has great interest in Russia and its culture while Iran may become a new popular tourist destination.



Source: TASS