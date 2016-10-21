Russia's Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft docks with ISS module two days after launch

KOROLEV. KAZINFORM - Russia's Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft carrying three crew members has docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) Poisk module two days after its launch, the Russian Mission Control Center said Friday, Sputnik reports.

Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko, along with US Astronaut Shane Kimbrough, took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz-FG rocket on Wednesday.

Other remaining launches in 2016 include the Soyuz MS-03 manned spacecraft launch on November 16 and the Progress MS-04 space freighter launch on December 1.





Photo: © REUTERS/ Shamil Zhumatov

Source: Sputnik