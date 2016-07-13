Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft to open representative office in China this year

FARNBOROUGH. KAZINFORM - Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft plans to open a representative office in China by the end of this year, official representative of the company told TASS on Tuesday.

"This will be our first overseas representative office; it will be based in Beijing. Its functionality will comprise marketing and sales of the whole range of SSJ-100 jets, their after-sales service, certification and interaction with financial institutions,' he said.

The representative office is the business base for setup of a leasing company to sell SSJ-100 jet liners in China, the company said.

It was reported earlier the Russian-Chinese Investment Fund, the United Aircraft Corporation, and China's New Century International Leasing would create a leasing company. The company is to lease 100 aircraft to airlines in China and Southeast Asia in the coming three years.

Kazinform refers to TASS