Russia's team beats Sweden, to play Germany in IIHF World Championship quarterfinal

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's national ice hockey team has beaten Sweden 4-1 in the final game of Group A of the IIHF World Championship and will play Germany in the tournament's quarterfinal.

The game took place in Moscow's VTB Ice Palace.

Russia's Yevgeny Dadonov scored in the 15th minute, Artemy Panarin in the 18th, Pavel Datsyuk in the 22nd and Roman Lyubimov in the 30th.

Sweden's Mattias Ekholm netted the puck in the 42nd minute.



Meanwhile, Finland's national ice hockey team has defeated Canada 4-0 in the final match of Group B of the IIHF World Championship and will play Denmark in the tournament's quarterfinal.



The game took place in St. Petersburg's Yubileiny sports center.



Matches of the quarterfinals will be held May 19.



The winner of the Russia-Germany quarterfinal will play the strongest team in the Finland-Denmark pair in the semifinals.



The matches of the 2016 IIHF World Championship are held in the Russian capital of Moscow and in the country's second largest city of St. Petersburg between May 6 and 22. A total of 16 national teams, qualified to play in the 2016 IIHF World Championship, were divided into two groups.



The 12,000-seat VTB Ice Palace in Moscow hosts the matches of Group A, which comprises the teams from Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Latvia, Norway, Denmark and Kazakhstan.



The 6,000-seat Yubileiny Arena hosts the matches of Group B teams, which are from Canada, Finland, the United States, Slovakia, Belarus, France, Germany and Hungary.



During the knock-out stage the stadiums in Moscow and St. Petersburg will each host two matches of the quarterfinals round, while both semifinals, the match for the third place and the final are scheduled to be held at the VTB Ice Palace in Moscow, TASS reports.