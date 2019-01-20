Russia's tennis star Sharapova fails to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova was defeated by Australia's Ashleigh Barty in their fourth-round clash at the Australian Open in Melbourne, this year's first Grand Slam tournament that has $44.5 million in prize money up for grabs.

Sharapova, 31, (seed-30) was beaten 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 during the match, which lasted for 2 hours and 25 minutes. Barty, 22 (seed-15) will play with Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic, who had defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-2 and 6-1, TASS reports.

This is the second time Sharapova played with Barty in her career. In the first encounter last year in Rome the Russian won 7-5, 3-6 and 6-2.

Sharapova is Russia's most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

The Australian Open runs between January 14 and 27.