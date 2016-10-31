Russia’s trade with Kazakhstan down in 2Q of 2016
In the 2nd quarter of 2016, Russia’s trade with Kazakhstan was $3,198,494,833, down 28.97% ($1,304,662,956) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.
Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 were $2,270,920,837, down 24.38% ($732,131,885) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.
Russia’s imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 were $927,573,996, down 38.17% ($572,531,071) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.
Russia’s trade surplus with Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 was $1,343,346,841, a 10.62% decrease ($159,600,814) over the 2nd quarter of 2015.
Kazakhstan was Russia’s 9th largest trading partner in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (just as in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 2.9388% of Russia’s total trade (down from 3.3030% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).
Kazakhstan was Russia’s 7th largest export market in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (up from 9th in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 3.4176% of Russia’s total exports (up from 3.2804% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).
Kazakhstan was Russia’s 11th largest supplier in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (down from 7th in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 2.1881% of Russia’s total imports (down from 3.3493% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).
Russia’s Exports to Kazakhstan
The major share of Russian exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (and in the 2nd quarter of 2015) was accounted for the following product types:
· Machinery, equipment and vehicles (HS codes 84-90) - 22.62% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (25.44% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
· Chemical products (HS codes codes 28-40) - 18.27% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (14.01% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
· Metals and products from them (HS codes 72-83) - 15.28% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (15.88% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
· Mineral products (HS codes 25-27) - 14.72% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (16.08% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
· Food products and agricultural raw materials (HS codes 01-24) - 14.25% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (11.99% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
· Wood and wood products (HS codes 44-49) - 5.19% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (4.22% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
· Textiles, textile products and footwear (HS codes 50-67) - 2.59% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (2.15% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).
The largest gains in Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:
· Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (HS code 24) - an increase of $12,478,309;
· Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes (HS code 15) - an increase of $7,070,210.
The largest declines in Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:
· Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof (HS code 87) - a decrease of $202,623,055;
· Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes (HS code 27) - a decrease of $105,753,924;
· Articles of iron or steel (HS code 73) - a decrease of $95,861,878;
· Iron and steel (HS code 72) - a decrease of $32,526,239;
· Ores, slag and ash (HS code 26) - a decrease of $28,444,525;
· Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (HS code 84) - a decrease of $23,005,497;
· Beverages, spirits and vinegar (HS code 22) - a decrease of $15,174,329;
· Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds (HS code 86) - a decrease of $15,097,297;
· Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement (HS code 25) - a decrease of $14,530,407;
· Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal (HS code 44) - a decrease of $14,223,414;
· Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants (HS code 20) - a decrease of $10,527,451;
· Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials (HS code 68) - a decrease of $9,139,466;
· Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof (HS code 90) - a decrease of $8,978,700;
· Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers’ wares (HS code 19) - a decrease of $7,934,895;
· Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin (HS code 71) - a decrease of $7,278,532;
· Cocoa and cocoa preparations (HS code 18) - a decrease of $7,225,237. Russia's exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 by product groups
HS
Name of product group
Value of exports
Percent share in total export
Value of exports
Percent change
01
Live animals
1,656,813
0.07
2 303 581
-28.08
02
Meat and edible meat offal
10,082,813
0.44
13 933 584
-27.64
03
Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates
3,215,325
0.14
2 522 052
27.49
04
Dairy produce; birds eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
21,470,198
0.95
25 408 918
-15.50
05
Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
244,885
0.01
224 479
9.09
06
Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage
498,996
0.02
525 887
-5.11
07
Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers
1,274,913
0.06
1 286 021
-0.86
08
Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons
3,067,439
0.14
2 462 292
24.58
09
Coffee, tea, maté and spices
6,646,392
0.29
3 857 062
72.32
10
Cereals
3,053,397
0.13
7 167 907
-57.40
11
Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten
3,864,127
0.17
5 552 322
-30.41
12
Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruits; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder
7,576,013
0.33
2 740 028
176.49
13
Lac; gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts
523,141
0.02
420 162
24.51
14
Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included
37,948
0.00
43 038
-11.83
15
Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes
33,384,275
1.47
26 314 065
26.87
16
Preparations of meat, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates
15,992,767
0.70
20 592 231
-22.34
17
Sugars and sugar confectionery
9,095,582
0.40
9 352 578
-2.75
18
Cocoa and cocoa preparations
23,745,465
1.05
30 970 702
-23.33
19
Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers' wares
41,939,559
1.85
49 874 454
-15.91
20
Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants
21,925,806
0.97
32 453 257
-32.44
21
Miscellaneous edible preparations
40,347,261
1.78
45 525 228
-11.37
22
Beverages, spirits and vinegar
22,145,240
0.98
37 319 569
-40.66
23
Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal feed
10,667,513
0.47
10 487 237
1.72
24
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
41,218,503
1.82
28 740 194
43.42
25
Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement
14,535,317
0.64
29 065 724
-49.99
26
Ores, slag and ash
84,909,478
3.74
113 354 003
-25.09
27
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
234,784,832
10.34
340 538 756
-31.05
28
Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes
32,594,090
1.44
36 030 287
-9.54
29
Organic chemicals
20,580,788
0.91
24 850 456
-17.18
30
Pharmaceutical products
30,334,835
1.34
33 492 699
-9.43
31
Fertilizers
12,493,211
0.55
12 805 822
-2.44
32
Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments, paints, varnishes, putty and mastics
21,131,062
0.93
19 806 332
6.69
33
Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations
25,154,017
1.11
22 914 221
9.77
34
Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modeling pastes, "dental waxes" and dental preparations with a basis of plaster
32,861,079
1.45
38 181 206
-13.93
35
Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes
3,281,795
0.14
2 701 844
21.47
36
Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations
5,740,304
0.25
5 161 648
11.21
37
Photographic or cinematographic goods
605,332
0.03
459 825
31.64
38
Miscellaneous chemical products
39,421,841
1.74
33 161 512
18.88
39
Plastics and articles thereof
140,013,569
6.17
138 731 645
0.92
40
Rubber and articles thereof
50,767,648
2.24
52 282 572
-2.90
41
Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather
1,097,642
0.05
1 107 505
-0.89
42
Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silkworm gut)
1,874,363
0.08
2 609 086
-28.16
43
Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof
10,102
0.00
26 176
-61.41
44
Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal
47,538,164
2.09
61 761 578
-23.03
45
Cork and articles of cork
15,821
0.00
28 017
-43.53
46
Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork
21,593
0.00
23 682
-8.82
47
Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; waste and scrap of paper or paperboard
2,459,791
0.11
1 868 176
31.67
48
Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard
61,672,299
2.72
55 551 163
11.02
49
Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans
6,064,578
0.27
7 594 291
-20.14
50
Silk
224
0.00
204
9.80
51
Wool, fine or coarse animal hair; horsehair yarn and woven fabric
904,516
0.04
661 166
36.81
52
Cotton
2,127,004
0.09
2 452 043
-13.26
53
Other vegetable textile fibers; paper yarn and woven fabric of paper yarn
97,960
0.00
157 858
-37.94
54
Man-made filaments
983,271
0.04
453 180
116.97
55
Man-made staple fibers
2,546,193
0.11
2 903 744
-12.31
56
Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns, twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof
6,564,904
0.29
6 709 792
-2.16
57
Carpets and other textile floor coverings
443,358
0.02
540 826
-18.02
58
Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace, tapestries; trimmings; embroidery
1,185,957
0.05
242 863
388.32
59
Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use
2,363,256
0.10
3 885 663
-39.18
60
Knitted or crocheted fabrics
71,605
0.00
43 287
65.42
61
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted
7,655,212
0.34
11 326 363
-32.41
62
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted
12,122,390
0.53
15 376 066
-21.16
63
Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags
5,378,490
0.24
5 287 072
1.73
64
Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles
15,672,408
0.69
13 613 102
15.13
65
Headgear and parts thereof
688,879
0.03
757 898
-9.11
66
Umbrellas, sun umbrellas, walking sticks, seatsticks, whips, riding-crops and parts thereof
51,070
0.00
46 373
10.13
67
Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair
24,266
0.00
14 911
62.74
68
Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials
25,773,410
1.13
34 912 876
-26.18
69
Ceramic products
34,506,803
1.52
33 916 592
1.74
70
Glass and glassware
29,052,058
1.28
33 227 716
-12.57
71
Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin
6,937,262
0.31
14 215 794
-51.20
72
Iron and steel
152,654,082
6.72
185 180 321
-17.56
73
Articles of iron or steel
134,611,339
5.93
230 473 217
-41.59
74
Copper and articles thereof
4,980,281
0.22
5 149 965
-3.29
75
Nickel and articles thereof
357,150
0.02
649 995
-45.05
76
Aluminum and articles thereof
33,543,636
1.48
32 095 775
4.51
78
Lead and articles thereof
1,613,976
0.07
198 778
711.95
79
Zinc and articles thereof
525,390
0.02
848 956
-38.11
80
Tin and articles thereof
507,756
0.02
1 284 835
-60.48
81
Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof
576,383
0.03
704 838
-18.22
82
Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal
8,125,991
0.36
9 406 128
-13.61
83
Miscellaneous articles of base metal
9,525,476
0.42
10 766 476
-11.53
84
Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
220,152,378
9.69
243 157 875
-9.46
85
Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
148,187,612
6.53
146 408 727
1.22
86
Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds
13,927,049
0.61
29 024 346
-52.02
87
Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
106,823,308
4.70
309 446 363
-65.48
89
Ships, boats and floating structures
564,707
0.02
2 958 634
-80.91
90
Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof
23,935,668
1.05
32 914 368
-27.28
91
Clocks and watches and parts thereof
761,364
0.03
1 875 209
-59.40
92
Musical instruments; parts and accessories of such articles
48,528
0.00
34 637
40.10
94
Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated sign illuminated nameplates and the like; prefabricated buildings
33,333,796
1.47
35 794 476
-6.87
95
Toys, games and sports requisites; parts and accessories thereof
8,566,333
0.38
10 600 903
-19.19
96
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
18,805,810
0.83
18 112 381
3.83
97
Works of art, collectors' pieces and antiques
4,406
0.00
1 844
138.94
SS
Classified
0
0.00
121 033 212
-100.00
Russia's Imports from Kazakhstan
The major share of Russian imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (and in the 2nd quarter of 2015) was accounted for the following product types:
- Mineral products (HS codes 25-27) - 36.44% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (56.30% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
- Metals and products from them (HS codes 72-83) - 24.04% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (12.40% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
- Chemical products (HS codes codes 28-40) - 18.65% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (17.97% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
- Machinery, equipment and vehicles (HS codes 84-90) - 9.42% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (4.84% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
- Food products and agricultural raw materials (HS codes 01-24) - 7.48% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (3.25% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
- Textiles, textile products and footwear (HS codes 50-67) - 2.12% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (0.96% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
- Precious metals and stones (HS code 71) - 0.12% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (3.20% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).
The largest gains in Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:
- Iron and steel (HS code 72) - an increase of $31,014,430;
- Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (HS code 84) - an increase of $16,859,898;
- Articles of iron or steel (HS code 73) - an increase of $8,282,013;
- Ceramic products (HS code 69) - an increase of $7,665,250;
- Sugars and sugar confectionery (HS code 17) - an increase of $6,113,570;
- Cereals (HS code 10) - an increase of $5,002,591.
The largest declines in Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:
- Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes (HS code 27) - a decrease of $469,148,373;
- Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes (HS code 28) - a decrease of $98,335,231;
- Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin (HS code 71) - a decrease of $46,894,950;
- Ores, slag and ash (HS code 26) - a decrease of $23,178,529;
- Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement (HS code 25) - a decrease of $14,294,250;
- Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials (HS code 68) - a decrease of $6,402,174;
- Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof (HS code 87) - a decrease of $3,096,116.
|
Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 by product groups
|
HS
|
Name of product group
|
Value of imports in Q2 2016,
|
Percent share in total import
|
Value of imports in Q2 2015,
|
Percent change
|
01
|
Live animals
|
69,731
|
0.01
|
0
|
∞
|
02
|
Meat and edible meat offal
|
1,438,260
|
0.16
|
3 532 776
|
-59.29
|
03
|
Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates
|
1,443,852
|
0.16
|
1 639 399
|
-11.93
|
04
|
Dairy produce; birds eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
|
4,211,157
|
0.45
|
2 305 746
|
82.64
|
05
|
Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
|
1,000
|
0.00
|
34 785
|
-97.13
|
06
|
Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage
|
638,061
|
0.07
|
167 576
|
280.76
|
07
|
Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers
|
3,687,520
|
0.40
|
1 620 645
|
127.53
|
08
|
Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons
|
2,887,331
|
0.31
|
654 362
|
341.24
|
09
|
Coffee, tea, maté and spices
|
1,403,806
|
0.15
|
1 561 045
|
-10.07
|
10
|
Cereals
|
18,432,749
|
1.99
|
13 430 158
|
37.25
|
11
|
Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten
|
2,743,558
|
0.30
|
290 823
|
843.38
|
12
|
Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruits; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder
|
4,639,127
|
0.50
|
6 139 071
|
-24.43
|
13
|
Lac; gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts
|
8
|
0.00
|
17 488
|
-99.95
|
14
|
Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included
|
10,733
|
0.00
|
0
|
∞
|
15
|
Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes
|
504,271
|
0.05
|
937 665
|
-46.22
|
16
|
Preparations of meat, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates
|
448,841
|
0.05
|
607 126
|
-26.07
|
17
|
Sugars and sugar confectionery
|
10,606,952
|
1.14
|
4 493 382
|
136.06
|
18
|
Cocoa and cocoa preparations
|
2,436,734
|
0.26
|
2 226 656
|
9.43
|
19
|
Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers' wares
|
1,840,058
|
0.20
|
1 285 973
|
43.09
|
20
|
Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants
|
419,056
|
0.05
|
352 713
|
18.81
|
21
|
Miscellaneous edible preparations
|
342,432
|
0.04
|
164 920
|
107.64
|
22
|
Beverages, spirits and vinegar
|
5,789,981
|
0.62
|
4 765 856
|
21.49
|
23
|
Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal feed
|
3,930,566
|
0.42
|
1 685 880
|
133.15
|
24
|
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
1,471,653
|
0.16
|
785 122
|
87.44
|
25
|
Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement
|
28,201,050
|
3.04
|
42 495 300
|
-33.64
|
26
|
Ores, slag and ash
|
183,732,068
|
19.81
|
206 910 597
|
-11.20
|
27
|
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
|
126,072,712
|
13.59
|
595 221 085
|
-78.82
|
28
|
Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes
|
153,283,572
|
16.53
|
251 618 803
|
-39.08
|
29
|
Organic chemicals
|
3,232,588
|
0.35
|
2 723 841
|
18.68
|
30
|
Pharmaceutical products
|
620,634
|
0.07
|
405 418
|
53.08
|
31
|
Fertilizers
|
1,105,864
|
0.12
|
333 640
|
231.45
|
32
|
Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments, paints, varnishes, putty and mastics
|
446,197
|
0.05
|
167 544
|
166.32
|
33
|
Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations
|
392,985
|
0.04
|
79 933
|
391.64
|
34
|
Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modeling pastes, "dental waxes" and dental preparations with a basis of plaster
|
321,438
|
0.03
|
132 059
|
143.40
|
35
|
Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes
|
69,901
|
0.01
|
968
|
7,121.18
|
36
|
Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations
|
107,784
|
0.01
|
0
|
∞
|
37
|
Photographic or cinematographic goods
|
6,781
|
0.00
|
356 040
|
-98.10
|
38
|
Miscellaneous chemical products
|
964,912
|
0.10
|
777 177
|
24.16
|
39
|
Plastics and articles thereof
|
11,382,443
|
1.23
|
12 618 253
|
-9.79
|
40
|
Rubber and articles thereof
|
1,096,842
|
0.12
|
420 205
|
161.03
|
41
|
Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather
|
217,103
|
0.02
|
0
|
∞
|
42
|
Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silkworm gut)
|
1,716,088
|
0.19
|
3 333 216
|
-48.52
|
43
|
Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof
|
43,900
|
0.00
|
90 995
|
-51.76
|
44
|
Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal
|
34,358
|
0.00
|
351 090
|
-90.21
|
45
|
Cork and articles of cork
|
0
|
0.00
|
19
|
-100.00
|
46
|
Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork
|
5,095
|
0.00
|
46
|
10,976.09
|
47
|
Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; waste and scrap of paper or paperboard
|
827,601
|
0.09
|
1 282 678
|
-35.48
|
48
|
Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard
|
477,035
|
0.05
|
222 331
|
114.56
|
49
|
Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans
|
179,472
|
0.02
|
635 584
|
-71.76
|
51
|
Wool, fine or coarse animal hair; horsehair yarn and woven fabric
|
75,516
|
0.01
|
94 686
|
-20.25
|
52
|
Cotton
|
4,631,131
|
0.50
|
3 769 699
|
22.85
|
54
|
Man-made filaments
|
345,291
|
0.04
|
164 966
|
109.31
|
55
|
Man-made staple fibers
|
38,284
|
0.00
|
1 104
|
3,367.75
|
56
|
Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns, twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof
|
94,520
|
0.01
|
161 519
|
-41.48
|
57
|
Carpets and other textile floor coverings
|
189,691
|
0.02
|
1 973
|
9,514.34
|
58
|
Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace, tapestries; trimmings; embroidery
|
1,027,035
|
0.11
|
187 484
|
447.80
|
59
|
Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use
|
28,613
|
0.00
|
80 701
|
-64.54
|
60
|
Knitted or crocheted fabrics
|
6,967
|
0.00
|
18 182
|
-61.68
|
61
|
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted
|
2,676,685
|
0.29
|
1 667 097
|
60.56
|
62
|
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted
|
5,725,172
|
0.62
|
4 659 392
|
22.87
|
63
|
Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags
|
760,462
|
0.08
|
504 482
|
50.74
|
64
|
Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles
|
3,954,710
|
0.43
|
3 109 839
|
27.17
|
65
|
Headgear and parts thereof
|
64,932
|
0.01
|
43 610
|
48.89
|
66
|
Umbrellas, sun umbrellas, walking sticks, seatsticks, whips, riding-crops and parts thereof
|
8,862
|
0.00
|
1 204
|
636.05
|
67
|
Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair
|
2,139
|
0.00
|
709
|
201.69
|
68
|
Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials
|
1,233,403
|
0.13
|
7 635 577
|
-83.85
|
69
|
Ceramic products
|
8,598,587
|
0.93
|
933 337
|
821.27
|
70
|
Glass and glassware
|
1,126,552
|
0.12
|
502 334
|
124.26
|
71
|
Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin
|
1,078,175
|
0.12
|
47 973 125
|
-97.75
|
72
|
Iron and steel
|
141,473,394
|
15.25
|
110 458 964
|
28.08
|
73
|
Articles of iron or steel
|
25,809,763
|
2.78
|
17 527 750
|
47.25
|
74
|
Copper and articles thereof
|
14,211,841
|
1.53
|
13 589 698
|
4.58
|
75
|
Nickel and articles thereof
|
69,126
|
0.01
|
0
|
∞
|
76
|
Aluminum and articles thereof
|
24,209,817
|
2.61
|
25 881 263
|
-6.46
|
78
|
Lead and articles thereof
|
2,548,408
|
0.27
|
917 819
|
177.66
|
79
|
Zinc and articles thereof
|
12,943,079
|
1.40
|
14 749 219
|
-12.25
|
80
|
Tin and articles thereof
|
107
|
0.00
|
0
|
∞
|
81
|
Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof
|
1,091,380
|
0.12
|
2 094 072
|
-47.88
|
82
|
Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal
|
353,096
|
0.04
|
379 542
|
-6.97
|
83
|
Miscellaneous articles of base metal
|
273,903
|
0.03
|
374 495
|
-26.86
|
84
|
Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
|
54,308,764
|
5.85
|
37 448 866
|
45.02
|
85
|
Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
18,849,596
|
2.03
|
20 154 550
|
-6.47
|
86
|
Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds
|
1,170,545
|
0.13
|
245 277
|
377.23
|
87
|
Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
|
5,778,087
|
0.62
|
8 874 203
|
-34.89
|
89
|
Ships, boats and floating structures
|
0
|
0.00
|
11 772
|
-100.00
|
90
|
Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof
|
7,307,565
|
0.79
|
5 868 604
|
24.52
|
91
|
Clocks and watches and parts thereof
|
17,145
|
0.00
|
25 475
|
-32.70
|
92
|
Musical instruments; parts and accessories of such articles
|
52
|
0.00
|
0
|
∞
|
94
|
Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated sign illuminated nameplates and the like; prefabricated buildings
|
882,419
|
0.10
|
238 763
|
269.58
|
95
|
Toys, games and sports requisites; parts and accessories thereof
|
534,712
|
0.06
|
763 246
|
-29.94
|
96
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
138,610
|
0.01
|
22 064
|
528.22
|
SS
|
Classified
|
0
|
0.00
|
92 416
|
-100.00