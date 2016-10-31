  • kz
    About us
    Russia's trade with Kazakhstan down in 2Q of 2016

    17:57, 31 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Federal Customs Service of Russia has published the Report on Russia's foreign trade in goods with Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2016: exports, imports, products, dynamics.

    In the 2nd quarter of 2016, Russia’s trade with Kazakhstan was $3,198,494,833, down 28.97% ($1,304,662,956) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.

    Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 were $2,270,920,837, down 24.38% ($732,131,885) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.

    Russia’s imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 were $927,573,996, down 38.17% ($572,531,071) from the 2nd quarter of 2015.

    Russia’s trade surplus with Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 was $1,343,346,841, a 10.62% decrease ($159,600,814) over the 2nd quarter of 2015.

    Kazakhstan was Russia’s 9th largest trading partner in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (just as in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 2.9388% of Russia’s total trade (down from 3.3030% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

    Kazakhstan was Russia’s 7th largest export market in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (up from 9th in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 3.4176% of Russia’s total exports (up from 3.2804% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

    Kazakhstan was Russia’s 11th largest supplier in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (down from 7th in the 2nd quarter of 2015), accounting for 2.1881% of Russia’s total imports (down from 3.3493% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

    Russia’s Exports to Kazakhstan

    The major share of Russian exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (and in the 2nd quarter of 2015) was accounted for the following product types:

    ·         Machinery, equipment and vehicles (HS codes 84-90) - 22.62% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (25.44% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

    ·         Chemical products (HS codes codes 28-40) - 18.27% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (14.01% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

    ·         Metals and products from them (HS codes 72-83) - 15.28% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (15.88% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

    ·         Mineral products (HS codes 25-27) - 14.72% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (16.08% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

    ·         Food products and agricultural raw materials (HS codes 01-24) - 14.25% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (11.99% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

    ·         Wood and wood products (HS codes 44-49) - 5.19% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (4.22% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);

    ·         Textiles, textile products and footwear (HS codes 50-67) - 2.59% of Russia’s total exports to Kazakhstan (2.15% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

    The largest gains in Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

    ·         Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (HS code 24) - an increase of $12,478,309;

    ·         Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes (HS code 15) - an increase of $7,070,210.

    The largest declines in Russia’s exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

    ·         Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof (HS code 87) - a decrease of $202,623,055;

    ·         Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes (HS code 27) - a decrease of $105,753,924;

    ·         Articles of iron or steel (HS code 73) - a decrease of $95,861,878;

    ·         Iron and steel (HS code 72) - a decrease of $32,526,239;

    ·         Ores, slag and ash (HS code 26) - a decrease of $28,444,525;

    ·         Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (HS code 84) - a decrease of $23,005,497;

    ·         Beverages, spirits and vinegar (HS code 22) - a decrease of $15,174,329;

    ·         Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds (HS code 86) - a decrease of $15,097,297;

    ·         Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement (HS code 25) - a decrease of $14,530,407;

    ·         Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal (HS code 44) - a decrease of $14,223,414;

    ·         Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants (HS code 20) - a decrease of $10,527,451;

    ·         Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials (HS code 68) - a decrease of $9,139,466;

    ·         Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof (HS code 90) - a decrease of $8,978,700;

    ·         Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers’ wares (HS code 19) - a decrease of $7,934,895;

    ·         Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin (HS code 71) - a decrease of $7,278,532;

    ·         Cocoa and cocoa preparations (HS code 18) - a decrease of $7,225,237.

    Russia's exports to Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 by product groups

    HS
    code

    Name of product group

    Value of exports
    in Q2 2016,
    US dollars ($)

    Percent share in total export

    Value of exports
    in Q2 2015,
    US dollars ($)

    Percent change
    in Q2 2016
    over Q2 2015

    01

    Live animals

    1,656,813

    0.07

    2 303 581

    -28.08

    02

    Meat and edible meat offal

    10,082,813

    0.44

    13 933 584

    -27.64

    03

    Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates

    3,215,325

    0.14

    2 522 052

    27.49

    04

    Dairy produce; birds eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

    21,470,198

    0.95

    25 408 918

    -15.50

    05

    Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

    244,885

    0.01

    224 479

    9.09

    06

    Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage

    498,996

    0.02

    525 887

    -5.11

    07

    Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

    1,274,913

    0.06

    1 286 021

    -0.86

    08

    Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons

    3,067,439

    0.14

    2 462 292

    24.58

    09

    Coffee, tea, maté and spices

    6,646,392

    0.29

    3 857 062

    72.32

    10

    Cereals

    3,053,397

    0.13

    7 167 907

    -57.40

    11

    Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten

    3,864,127

    0.17

    5 552 322

    -30.41

    12

    Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruits; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder

    7,576,013

    0.33

    2 740 028

    176.49

    13

    Lac; gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts

    523,141

    0.02

    420 162

    24.51

    14

    Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included

    37,948

    0.00

    43 038

    -11.83

    15

    Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes

    33,384,275

    1.47

    26 314 065

    26.87

    16

    Preparations of meat, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates

    15,992,767

    0.70

    20 592 231

    -22.34

    17

    Sugars and sugar confectionery

    9,095,582

    0.40

    9 352 578

    -2.75

    18

    Cocoa and cocoa preparations

    23,745,465

    1.05

    30 970 702

    -23.33

    19

    Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers' wares

    41,939,559

    1.85

    49 874 454

    -15.91

    20

    Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants

    21,925,806

    0.97

    32 453 257

    -32.44

    21

    Miscellaneous edible preparations

    40,347,261

    1.78

    45 525 228

    -11.37

    22

    Beverages, spirits and vinegar

    22,145,240

    0.98

    37 319 569

    -40.66

    23

    Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal feed

    10,667,513

    0.47

    10 487 237

    1.72

    24

    Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

    41,218,503

    1.82

    28 740 194

    43.42

    25

    Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement

    14,535,317

    0.64

    29 065 724

    -49.99

    26

    Ores, slag and ash

    84,909,478

    3.74

    113 354 003

    -25.09

    27

    Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

    234,784,832

    10.34

    340 538 756

    -31.05

    28

    Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes

    32,594,090

    1.44

    36 030 287

    -9.54

    29

    Organic chemicals

    20,580,788

    0.91

    24 850 456

    -17.18

    30

    Pharmaceutical products

    30,334,835

    1.34

    33 492 699

    -9.43

    31

    Fertilizers

    12,493,211

    0.55

    12 805 822

    -2.44

    32

    Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments, paints, varnishes, putty and mastics

    21,131,062

    0.93

    19 806 332

    6.69

    33

    Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

    25,154,017

    1.11

    22 914 221

    9.77

    34

    Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modeling pastes, "dental waxes" and dental preparations with a basis of plaster

    32,861,079

    1.45

    38 181 206

    -13.93

    35

    Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes

    3,281,795

    0.14

    2 701 844

    21.47

    36

    Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations

    5,740,304

    0.25

    5 161 648

    11.21

    37

    Photographic or cinematographic goods

    605,332

    0.03

    459 825

    31.64

    38

    Miscellaneous chemical products

    39,421,841

    1.74

    33 161 512

    18.88

    39

    Plastics and articles thereof

    140,013,569

    6.17

    138 731 645

    0.92

    40

    Rubber and articles thereof

    50,767,648

    2.24

    52 282 572

    -2.90

    41

    Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather

    1,097,642

    0.05

    1 107 505

    -0.89

    42

    Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silkworm gut)

    1,874,363

    0.08

    2 609 086

    -28.16

    43

    Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof

    10,102

    0.00

    26 176

    -61.41

    44

    Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

    47,538,164

    2.09

    61 761 578

    -23.03

    45

    Cork and articles of cork

    15,821

    0.00

    28 017

    -43.53

    46

    Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork

    21,593

    0.00

    23 682

    -8.82

    47

    Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; waste and scrap of paper or paperboard

    2,459,791

    0.11

    1 868 176

    31.67

    48

    Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

    61,672,299

    2.72

    55 551 163

    11.02

    49

    Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans

    6,064,578

    0.27

    7 594 291

    -20.14

    50

    Silk

    224

    0.00

    204

    9.80

    51

    Wool, fine or coarse animal hair; horsehair yarn and woven fabric

    904,516

    0.04

    661 166

    36.81

    52

    Cotton

    2,127,004

    0.09

    2 452 043

    -13.26

    53

    Other vegetable textile fibers; paper yarn and woven fabric of paper yarn

    97,960

    0.00

    157 858

    -37.94

    54

    Man-made filaments

    983,271

    0.04

    453 180

    116.97

    55

    Man-made staple fibers

    2,546,193

    0.11

    2 903 744

    -12.31

    56

    Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns, twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof

    6,564,904

    0.29

    6 709 792

    -2.16

    57

    Carpets and other textile floor coverings

    443,358

    0.02

    540 826

    -18.02

    58

    Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace, tapestries; trimmings; embroidery

    1,185,957

    0.05

    242 863

    388.32

    59

    Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use

    2,363,256

    0.10

    3 885 663

    -39.18

    60

    Knitted or crocheted fabrics

    71,605

    0.00

    43 287

    65.42

    61

    Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted

    7,655,212

    0.34

    11 326 363

    -32.41

    62

    Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted

    12,122,390

    0.53

    15 376 066

    -21.16

    63

    Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags

    5,378,490

    0.24

    5 287 072

    1.73

    64

    Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles

    15,672,408

    0.69

    13 613 102

    15.13

    65

    Headgear and parts thereof

    688,879

    0.03

    757 898

    -9.11

    66

    Umbrellas, sun umbrellas, walking sticks, seatsticks, whips, riding-crops and parts thereof

    51,070

    0.00

    46 373

    10.13

    67

    Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair

    24,266

    0.00

    14 911

    62.74

    68

    Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials

    25,773,410

    1.13

    34 912 876

    -26.18

    69

    Ceramic products

    34,506,803

    1.52

    33 916 592

    1.74

    70

    Glass and glassware

    29,052,058

    1.28

    33 227 716

    -12.57

    71

    Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin

    6,937,262

    0.31

    14 215 794

    -51.20

    72

    Iron and steel

    152,654,082

    6.72

    185 180 321

    -17.56

    73

    Articles of iron or steel

    134,611,339

    5.93

    230 473 217

    -41.59

    74

    Copper and articles thereof

    4,980,281

    0.22

    5 149 965

    -3.29

    75

    Nickel and articles thereof

    357,150

    0.02

    649 995

    -45.05

    76

    Aluminum and articles thereof

    33,543,636

    1.48

    32 095 775

    4.51

    78

    Lead and articles thereof

    1,613,976

    0.07

    198 778

    711.95

    79

    Zinc and articles thereof

    525,390

    0.02

    848 956

    -38.11

    80

    Tin and articles thereof

    507,756

    0.02

    1 284 835

    -60.48

    81

    Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof

    576,383

    0.03

    704 838

    -18.22

    82

    Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal

    8,125,991

    0.36

    9 406 128

    -13.61

    83

    Miscellaneous articles of base metal

    9,525,476

    0.42

    10 766 476

    -11.53

    84

    Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

    220,152,378

    9.69

    243 157 875

    -9.46

    85

    Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

    148,187,612

    6.53

    146 408 727

    1.22

    86

    Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds

    13,927,049

    0.61

    29 024 346

    -52.02

    87

    Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof

    106,823,308

    4.70

    309 446 363

    -65.48

    89

    Ships, boats and floating structures

    564,707

    0.02

    2 958 634

    -80.91

    90

    Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

    23,935,668

    1.05

    32 914 368

    -27.28

    91

    Clocks and watches and parts thereof

    761,364

    0.03

    1 875 209

    -59.40

    92

    Musical instruments; parts and accessories of such articles

    48,528

    0.00

    34 637

    40.10

    94

    Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated sign illuminated nameplates and the like; prefabricated buildings

    33,333,796

    1.47

    35 794 476

    -6.87

    95

    Toys, games and sports requisites; parts and accessories thereof

    8,566,333

    0.38

    10 600 903

    -19.19

    96

    Miscellaneous manufactured articles

    18,805,810

    0.83

    18 112 381

    3.83

    97

    Works of art, collectors' pieces and antiques

    4,406

    0.00

    1 844

    138.94

    SS

    Classified

    0

    0.00

    121 033 212

    -100.00
     

    Russia's Imports from Kazakhstan

    The major share of Russian imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 (and in the 2nd quarter of 2015) was accounted for the following product types:

    • Mineral products (HS codes 25-27) - 36.44% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (56.30% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
    • Metals and products from them (HS codes 72-83) - 24.04% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (12.40% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
    • Chemical products (HS codes codes 28-40) - 18.65% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (17.97% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
    • Machinery, equipment and vehicles (HS codes 84-90) - 9.42% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (4.84% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
    • Food products and agricultural raw materials (HS codes 01-24) - 7.48% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (3.25% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
    • Textiles, textile products and footwear (HS codes 50-67) - 2.12% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (0.96% in the 2nd quarter of 2015);
    • Precious metals and stones (HS code 71) - 0.12% of Russia's total imports from Kazakhstan (3.20% in the 2nd quarter of 2015).

    The largest gains in Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

    • Iron and steel (HS code 72) - an increase of $31,014,430;
    • Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (HS code 84) - an increase of $16,859,898;
    • Articles of iron or steel (HS code 73) - an increase of $8,282,013;
    • Ceramic products (HS code 69) - an increase of $7,665,250;
    • Sugars and sugar confectionery (HS code 17) - an increase of $6,113,570;
    • Cereals (HS code 10) - an increase of $5,002,591.

    The largest declines in Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 over the 2nd quarter of 2015 were recorded for the following product groups:

    • Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes (HS code 27) - a decrease of $469,148,373;
    • Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes (HS code 28) - a decrease of $98,335,231;
    • Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin (HS code 71) - a decrease of $46,894,950;
    • Ores, slag and ash (HS code 26) - a decrease of $23,178,529;
    • Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement (HS code 25) - a decrease of $14,294,250;
    • Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials (HS code 68) - a decrease of $6,402,174;
    • Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof (HS code 87) - a decrease of $3,096,116.

    Russia's imports from Kazakhstan in the 2nd quarter of 2016 by product groups

    HS
    code

    Name of product group

    Value of imports in Q2 2016,
    US dollars ($)

    Percent share in total import

    Value of imports in Q2 2015,
    US dollars ($)

    Percent change
    in Q2 2016
    over Q2 2015

    01

    Live animals

    69,731

    0.01

    0

    02

    Meat and edible meat offal

    1,438,260

    0.16

    3 532 776

    -59.29

    03

    Fish and crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates

    1,443,852

    0.16

    1 639 399

    -11.93

    04

    Dairy produce; birds eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

    4,211,157

    0.45

    2 305 746

    82.64

    05

    Products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

    1,000

    0.00

    34 785

    -97.13

    06

    Live trees and other plants; bulbs, roots and the like; cut flowers and ornamental foliage

    638,061

    0.07

    167 576

    280.76

    07

    Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

    3,687,520

    0.40

    1 620 645

    127.53

    08

    Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons

    2,887,331

    0.31

    654 362

    341.24

    09

    Coffee, tea, maté and spices

    1,403,806

    0.15

    1 561 045

    -10.07

    10

    Cereals

    18,432,749

    1.99

    13 430 158

    37.25

    11

    Products of the milling industry; malt; starches; inulin; wheat gluten

    2,743,558

    0.30

    290 823

    843.38

    12

    Oil seeds and oleaginous fruits; miscellaneous grains, seeds and fruits; industrial or medicinal plants; straw and fodder

    4,639,127

    0.50

    6 139 071

    -24.43

    13

    Lac; gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts

    8

    0.00

    17 488

    -99.95

    14

    Vegetable plaiting materials; vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included

    10,733

    0.00

    0

    15

    Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes

    504,271

    0.05

    937 665

    -46.22

    16

    Preparations of meat, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates

    448,841

    0.05

    607 126

    -26.07

    17

    Sugars and sugar confectionery

    10,606,952

    1.14

    4 493 382

    136.06

    18

    Cocoa and cocoa preparations

    2,436,734

    0.26

    2 226 656

    9.43

    19

    Preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; bakers' wares

    1,840,058

    0.20

    1 285 973

    43.09

    20

    Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants

    419,056

    0.05

    352 713

    18.81

    21

    Miscellaneous edible preparations

    342,432

    0.04

    164 920

    107.64

    22

    Beverages, spirits and vinegar

    5,789,981

    0.62

    4 765 856

    21.49

    23

    Residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal feed

    3,930,566

    0.42

    1 685 880

    133.15

    24

    Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

    1,471,653

    0.16

    785 122

    87.44

    25

    Salt; sulfur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement

    28,201,050

    3.04

    42 495 300

    -33.64

    26

    Ores, slag and ash

    183,732,068

    19.81

    206 910 597

    -11.20

    27

    Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

    126,072,712

    13.59

    595 221 085

    -78.82

    28

    Inorganic chemicals; organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals,of radioactive elements or of isotopes

    153,283,572

    16.53

    251 618 803

    -39.08

    29

    Organic chemicals

    3,232,588

    0.35

    2 723 841

    18.68

    30

    Pharmaceutical products

    620,634

    0.07

    405 418

    53.08

    31

    Fertilizers

    1,105,864

    0.12

    333 640

    231.45

    32

    Tanning or dyeing extracts; dyes, pigments, paints, varnishes, putty and mastics

    446,197

    0.05

    167 544

    166.32

    33

    Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

    392,985

    0.04

    79 933

    391.64

    34

    Soap, organic surface-active agents, washing preparations, lubricating preparations, artificial waxes, prepared waxes, polishing or scouring preparations, candles and similar articles, modeling pastes, "dental waxes" and dental preparations with a basis of plaster

    321,438

    0.03

    132 059

    143.40

    35

    Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes

    69,901

    0.01

    968

    7,121.18

    36

    Explosives; pyrotechnic products; matches; pyrophoric alloys; certain combustible preparations

    107,784

    0.01

    0

    37

    Photographic or cinematographic goods

    6,781

    0.00

    356 040

    -98.10

    38

    Miscellaneous chemical products

    964,912

    0.10

    777 177

    24.16

    39

    Plastics and articles thereof

    11,382,443

    1.23

    12 618 253

    -9.79

    40

    Rubber and articles thereof

    1,096,842

    0.12

    420 205

    161.03

    41

    Raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather

    217,103

    0.02

    0

    42

    Articles of leather; saddlery and harness; travel goods, handbags and similar containers; articles of animal gut (other than silkworm gut)

    1,716,088

    0.19

    3 333 216

    -48.52

    43

    Furskins and artificial fur; manufactures thereof

    43,900

    0.00

    90 995

    -51.76

    44

    Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

    34,358

    0.00

    351 090

    -90.21

    45

    Cork and articles of cork

    0

    0.00

    19

    -100.00

    46

    Manufactures of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork

    5,095

    0.00

    46

    10,976.09

    47

    Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; waste and scrap of paper or paperboard

    827,601

    0.09

    1 282 678

    -35.48

    48

    Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, of paper or of paperboard

    477,035

    0.05

    222 331

    114.56

    49

    Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans

    179,472

    0.02

    635 584

    -71.76

    51

    Wool, fine or coarse animal hair; horsehair yarn and woven fabric

    75,516

    0.01

    94 686

    -20.25

    52

    Cotton

    4,631,131

    0.50

    3 769 699

    22.85

    54

    Man-made filaments

    345,291

    0.04

    164 966

    109.31

    55

    Man-made staple fibers

    38,284

    0.00

    1 104

    3,367.75

    56

    Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns, twine, cordage, ropes and cables and articles thereof

    94,520

    0.01

    161 519

    -41.48

    57

    Carpets and other textile floor coverings

    189,691

    0.02

    1 973

    9,514.34

    58

    Special woven fabrics; tufted textile fabrics; lace, tapestries; trimmings; embroidery

    1,027,035

    0.11

    187 484

    447.80

    59

    Impregnated, coated, covered or laminated textile fabrics; textile articles of a kind suitable for industrial use

    28,613

    0.00

    80 701

    -64.54

    60

    Knitted or crocheted fabrics

    6,967

    0.00

    18 182

    -61.68

    61

    Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted

    2,676,685

    0.29

    1 667 097

    60.56

    62

    Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted

    5,725,172

    0.62

    4 659 392

    22.87

    63

    Other made up textile articles; sets; worn clothing and worn textile articles; rags

    760,462

    0.08

    504 482

    50.74

    64

    Footwear, gaiters and the like; parts of such articles

    3,954,710

    0.43

    3 109 839

    27.17

    65

    Headgear and parts thereof

    64,932

    0.01

    43 610

    48.89

    66

    Umbrellas, sun umbrellas, walking sticks, seatsticks, whips, riding-crops and parts thereof

    8,862

    0.00

    1 204

    636.05

    67

    Prepared feathers and down and articles made of feathers or of down; artificial flowers; articles of human hair

    2,139

    0.00

    709

    201.69

    68

    Articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials

    1,233,403

    0.13

    7 635 577

    -83.85

    69

    Ceramic products

    8,598,587

    0.93

    933 337

    821.27

    70

    Glass and glassware

    1,126,552

    0.12

    502 334

    124.26

    71

    Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones,precious metals, metals clad with precious metal and articles thereof; imitation jewelry; coin

    1,078,175

    0.12

    47 973 125

    -97.75

    72

    Iron and steel

    141,473,394

    15.25

    110 458 964

    28.08

    73

    Articles of iron or steel

    25,809,763

    2.78

    17 527 750

    47.25

    74

    Copper and articles thereof

    14,211,841

    1.53

    13 589 698

    4.58

    75

    Nickel and articles thereof

    69,126

    0.01

    0

    76

    Aluminum and articles thereof

    24,209,817

    2.61

    25 881 263

    -6.46

    78

    Lead and articles thereof

    2,548,408

    0.27

    917 819

    177.66

    79

    Zinc and articles thereof

    12,943,079

    1.40

    14 749 219

    -12.25

    80

    Tin and articles thereof

    107

    0.00

    0

    81

    Other base metals; cermets; articles thereof

    1,091,380

    0.12

    2 094 072

    -47.88

    82

    Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal

    353,096

    0.04

    379 542

    -6.97

    83

    Miscellaneous articles of base metal

    273,903

    0.03

    374 495

    -26.86

    84

    Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

    54,308,764

    5.85

    37 448 866

    45.02

    85

    Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

    18,849,596

    2.03

    20 154 550

    -6.47

    86

    Railway or tramway locomotives, rolling-stock and parts thereof; railway or tramway track fixtures and fittings and parts thereof; mechanical (including electro-mechanical) traffic signalling equipment of all kinds

    1,170,545

    0.13

    245 277

    377.23

    87

    Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof

    5,778,087

    0.62

    8 874 203

    -34.89

    89

    Ships, boats and floating structures

    0

    0.00

    11 772

    -100.00

    90

    Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

    7,307,565

    0.79

    5 868 604

    24.52

    91

    Clocks and watches and parts thereof

    17,145

    0.00

    25 475

    -32.70

    92

    Musical instruments; parts and accessories of such articles

    52

    0.00

    0

    94

    Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated sign illuminated nameplates and the like; prefabricated buildings

    882,419

    0.10

    238 763

    269.58

    95

    Toys, games and sports requisites; parts and accessories thereof

    534,712

    0.06

    763 246

    -29.94

    96

    Miscellaneous manufactured articles

    138,610

    0.01

    22 064

    528.22

    SS

    Classified

    0

    0.00

    92 416

    -100.00

