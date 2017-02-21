Russia's UN envoy dies suddenly at 64

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York, Kazinform correspondent reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry deeply regrets to announce that Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin has died suddenly in New York on February 20, a day ahead of his 65th birthday. The outstanding Russian diplomat died in harness. We offer sincere condolences to the family of Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin.", the Ministry's statement reads.

Vitaly Churkin served as Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2006.

In 2003-2006 he was Ambassador at Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

In 1998-2003 Vitaly Churkin was Russia's Ambassador to Canada.

In 1994-1998 he served as Ambassador to Belgium and Liaison Ambassador to NATO and WEU.

From 1992 to 1994 Churkin was Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation to the talks on Former Yugoslavia.

In 1990-1992 worked as Director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR/Russian Federation.