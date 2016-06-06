Russia's VK.com social network denies hacking of 100 mln user accounts

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's popular networking giant VK.com refuted media reports on Monday that more than 100 million its user accounts have been hacked.

The press service of the social network, formerly known as VKontakte, told TASS "this refers to an old database of logins and passwords that fraudsters collected between 2011 and 2012." All the users were later forced to change their passwords to get access to their pages.

US online magazine Motherboard reported on Sunday that accounts for over 100 million users of VK.com "are being traded on the digital underground." The hacker known as Peace has obtained the data containing first and last names, email address, phone numbers and passwords. He is selling the data for 1 bitcoin, or around $570 at the current exchange rates, the report said.

Source: TASS