Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit Kazakhstan in May

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council set to be held in May in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

During the joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Putin revealed that their next meeting will take place very soon.



"The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council dated to the 5th anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is slated to be held on May 29 in Nur-Sultan," said Putin, adding it was quite symbolic that the jubilee session would take place in the capital of Kazakhstan where the Treaty on the EAEU establishment had been signed.



"Thus, we wanted to emphasize the special role of Kazakhstan and Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev [the First President of Kazakhstan] personally in the creation of the Union," the Russian President added.



Vladimir Putin also extended gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who paid his first foreign visit as the Head of State to Russia. He also expressed confidence that the Kazakh President will continue to pay constant attention to further development of mutually profitable cooperation between the two nations.



