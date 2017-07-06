  • kz
    Russia strikes IS facilities in Syria with cruise missiles

    11:59, 06 July 2017
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers have destroyed three large weapons and ammunition depots of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) and a terrorist command post near the city of Aqerbat in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

    "The strike has destroyed three large weapons and ammunitions depots along with a terrorist command post close to the city of Aqerbat, which has been confirmed by objective control data," the ministry said.

