Russia surpasses Iran’s number of coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in all regions of the country. Russia has thus surpassed Iran in the number of cases and ranks eighth in the world in the number of infected people, according to the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center, TASS reports.

«A total of 93,558 coronavirus cases (+7.4%) have been recorded in Russia’s 85 regions. Over the past day, 1,110 people have been discharged from hospitals, the total number of recoveries is 8,456. Seventy-two coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, with the death toll climbing to 867,» the crisis center said. It noted that 2,609 new patients (40.7%) had no symptoms.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow has risen by 3,075, reaching 48,426. In the Moscow Region, the number of infected people has risen by 523 to reach 10,231, the crisis center said. Dagestan and the Murmansk Region have become Russia’s fifth and sixth regions where the number of infected individuals has exceeded 1,000. There are 1,147 confirmed cases in Dagestan, while the Murmansk Region has reported 1,056 cases.

In St. Petersburg, the number of infected people has risen by 198 reaching 3,436, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region - by 89 reaching 1,663.

A total of 1,110 people have been discharged from hospitals in 46 regions. Of these, 606 patients have been discharged in Moscow, 56 in Chechnya, 55 in St. Petersburg and 49 in the Rostov Region.

Forty-four coronavirus patients have died in Moscow, 5 in the Khakassia Region, 4 in the Kaluga Region, 3 in the Moscow Region, 3 in the Samara Region, 2 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 2 in the Lipetsk Region. Ingushetia, the Penza Region, the Belgorod Region, the Smolensk Region and the Kemerovo Region, as well as Chechnya and Udmurtia, reported one fatality each.