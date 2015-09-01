Russia takes over UN Security Council presidency

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - Russia assumed on Tuesday the one-month rotational presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

Russia's presidency in the key UN body coincides with the 70th session of the General Assembly that will be full of events. The first meeting of the UN Security Council presided by Russia will take place on September 2 when the program of work for the upcoming month will be approved. The same day, Russia's UN envoy Vitaly Churkin will hold a press conference to inform about the upcoming events for September and also the issues that will be the focus of attention. Source: TASS Photo: ITAR-TASS/Alexey Panov