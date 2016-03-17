  • kz
    Russia test-firing new hypersonic zircon cruise missiles for 5th-gen subs

    13:58, 17 March 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The first tests of the Russian Navy's new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles have been launched in Russia, a senior defense industry source said Thursday.

    "The tests of the hypersonic Zircon missiles have begun using a ground-based launching site," the source told RIA Novosti.

    The hypersonic cruise missile's speed is estimated to be 5-6 Mach.

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com

