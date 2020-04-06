Russia to allocate $1M for WHO’s coronavirus fight

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia will contribute $1 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight the coronavirus, according to a government decree, published on the official legal information website Monday, TASS reports.

«Allocate budget funding of $1 million from the federal budget for one-time voluntary contribution to the World Health Organization for coronavirus infection fight measures implementation,» the document reads.

The same decree also earmarks about 61.4 million rubles ($804,795) to fund expenses of the Vector Institute and the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, «connected to production and shipment of tools for laboratory diagnosis of the novel coronavirus infection, and material and technical support to countries of Eastern Europe, Trans-Caucasus, Central and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America.»

The Russian Foreign Ministry is tasked to inform the WHO Secretariat and governments of the abovementioned states about the government’s decision.

According to another decree, in 2020-2021, Russian will also allocate $1.01 million for target contribution to the WHO «for implementation of measures on increase of volume and quality of healthcare information in Russian language.»