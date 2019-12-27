Russia to build five nuclear icebreakers by 2026

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Baltic Plant (an affiliate of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) will build five nuclear-powered icebreakers for the Northern Sea Route by 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Friday.

«Our country is the only one in the world that has a nuclear-powered fleet, which currently works on the Northern Sea Route. In 2020-2026, five new 60-megawatt icebreakers will be commissioned and begin to be used in this important region, which accounts for our main reserves of oil and gas. The five icebreakers are being built at the Baltic Plant,» Borisov told the Rossiya-24 television news channel.

Source: TASS