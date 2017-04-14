Russia to continue long-term space cooperation with Kazakhstan - Putin

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Russia will continue long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan on the use of the Baikonur Cosmodrome and joint space launches, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We made a decision on your proposal to continue expanding our cooperation in outer space using Baikonur," Putin said at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) session in Kyrgyzstan.

Putin said, "we will correct all our plans in the very near future... to actively work with you on existing projects, with not only the long-term use of Baiknour, but also to realize plans on joint launches."

Source: Sputniknews .