Russia to deliver more Su-30SM fighter aircrafts to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia plans to deliver a new batch of modern multifunctional Su-30SM jet fighters to Kazakhstan, Russia's Irkut Corporation's press service said.

On May 24, Kazspetsexport and Irkut Corporation signed a contract on delivering a new batch of Su-30SM fighter aircrafts to Kazakhstan. The contract will be fulfilled until 2020.



The signing ceremony took place within the V International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX-2018" underway in Astana. Attending the signing ceremony was Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Defense Talgat Zhanzhumenov.



The Russian side noted that the newly-signed contract will promote further cooperation between the countries.