Russia to display 800 military exhibits at India&#39;s Defence Expo arms show

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The Russian delegation comprising 500 people and representing about 800 pieces of military hardware will be among the most representative group at the international arms show Defence Expo in India, the exhibition's organizers told TASS on Friday.

The arms show Defence Expo will be held in the state of Goa in west India on March 28-31.

"This year, a record number of Indian (540) and foreign companies (490) will take part in the arms show," Secretary for Defense Production at India's Defense Ministry A. Gupta said.

"The largest delegations will come from the United States (93 companies) and Russia (71) followed by the delegations from Great Britain (46), Germany (39), France (28) and Israel (28)," he added.

According to the arms show's organizing committee, "the Russian delegation of over 500 people will display about 800 examples of defense products on its stands - from Mil Mi-38, Mi-171A2 and Kamov Ka-226T helicopters to the advanced versions of the Kalashnikov automatic rifle."

"During the Defence Expo arms show, Russia will be represented by the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, state hi-tech corporation Rostec and state arms seller Rosoboronexport," the Rostec representative office in New Delhi told TASS on Friday.

The Russian companies announced for participation in the arms show include the antiaircraft missile system manufacturer Almaz-Antey, the Tula Arms Factory, Russia's key artillery weaponry producer Burevestnik, multiple launch rocket system manufacturer Splav and key land forces weaponry and ammunition manufacturer Bazalt.

Such leaders of Russia's machine-building as the United Engine-Manufacturing Corporation, Tekhmash, Uralvagonzavod, Kupol and Vympel, will again bring their products to the Defence Expo arms show. Schwabe - Defense and Protection, the manufacturer of optical and laser gear and air and space monitoring systems, will unveil its latest products.

Russia's shipbuilding industry will be represented by the Rubin and Malakhit design bureaus and Zvyozdochka, Admiralteiskiye Verfi, Severnaya Verf and Yantar shipyards.

Defence Expo arms show is held once every two years. Last time, it was held in the Indian capital in 2014 and was attended by 369 foreign and 256 Indian defense producers.

Kazinform refers to TASS