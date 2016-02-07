Russia to host 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia will host the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, from the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) meeting in Moscow decided on Sunday.

Russia's youth authority, Rosmolodezh, supervising the Russian bid said the decision was about the hosting country, while the hosting city will be named at a meeting due later in spring.

In November 2015, a session of the WFDY General Assembly in the Cuban capital city, Havana, approved Russia's bid to host the youth festival in 2017, the Russian bid being the only one supported by the WFDY.

The festival is held every four years starting from 1947. The first festival was held in Prague. Moscow has hosted the event twice, in 1957 and 1985. The previous World Festival of Youth and Students was held in Ecuador in 2013.

The festival due in 2017 is expected to feature at least 30,000 delegates from more than 140 countries worldwide.

