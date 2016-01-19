Russia to open one of first overseas trading houses in Iran — Russian Export Center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One of the first overseas trading houses of Russia will be set up in Iran in a situation when Western sanctions are lifted from that country, Export Projects Support Director of the Russian Export Center Konstantin Evstyukhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"We plan opening of the trading house in Iran among the first ones for promotion of the Russian export. It will work in interaction with the trade representation," the expert said. The Russian Export Center initiated setup of trading houses abroad in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development from December 2015. The Ministry of Economic Development selected 10 countries where Russian Export Center offices will be set up based on trade representations, Minister Alexey Ulyukayev said earlier.



Trading houses will provide services for Russian actual or potential exporters in the field of logistics, provision of warehouse and office areas, arrangement of exhibitions and negotiations and legal support. The Center is already working on seven projects amounting to over 90 bln rubles ($1.1 bln), the expert said.



Source: TASS