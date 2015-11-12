Russia to Put 5 Intelsat Satellites Into Orbit Over Next Eight Years

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Five Proton-M carrier rocket launches from the Baikonur space center will have been conducted by 2023. A subsidiary of Russia's Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center has signed a contract with global satellite provider Intelsat to launch several Proton-M carrier rockets to put the company's satellites into orbit, according to a Wednesday center press release.

"International Launch Services... and Intelsat, the world's leading satellite communications provider, signed a contract for five Proton-M carrier rocket launches from the Baikonur space center by 2023," the press release read. The Proton-M, produced by Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, is the largest carrier rocket in Russia's space launch vehicle fleet. The rocket has lifted dozens of Russian-made and foreign satellites since it was first launched in 2001. Source: Sputniknews