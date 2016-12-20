Russia to reduce oil export by 380 thousand tons in first quarter 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the first quarter of 2017 export of Russian oil to far abroad countries will be 50,98 million tons, according to RIA Novosti which refer to Adviser to President of Transneft Igor Dyomin.

"In the fourth quarter of 2016 Russia will export 51,3 million tons of oil to far abroad countries. In the first quarter it is planned to export 50,9 million tons", - Dyomin said.

It has become known that oil export from Kazakhstan through Russia will grow from 4,46 million tons in the fourth quarter to 4,8 million tons in the first. Earlier it was reported that Transneft intended to pay dividends in the amount of 25% from net profit.