Russia to send military police to patrol de-escalation zones in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia is going to send military police to patrol the de-escalation zones in Syria to provide safety and security there, Russian President's special representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told press here on Wednesday.

He made the remarks after the fifth round of Syrian peace talks in Astana.



"I would like to emphasize that these are non-combat units of the regular army, they are non-combat police units with specific, non-combat tasks," he said.



He said that Russian military police in Syria will have light weapons for self-defence.



He also called on members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to consider sending military observers to the peacekeeping mission in de-escalation zones in Syria.





Source: Xinhua .