Russia to set up independent anti-doping commission before July 28

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's Olympic Committee (ROC) will set up an independent anti-doping commission before July 28, when the Russian national team is due to leave for the Olympic Games in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Vitaly Smirnov, an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested the Russian Olympic Committee set up an independent anti-doping commission and said he hoped Vitaly Smirnov will come at its head as a "person with an absolutely impeccable reputation who enjoys trust and respect in the Olympic family."

"We hope that we will attract [to the commission] very experienced people who know the problem well enough," Smirnov said. "We must study the issue thoroughly and then introduce the proposals to the government because it will be impossible to do anything without the state support."

"We will waste no time to set up this commission, even before our athletes leave for the Olympic Games," Smirnov said.

"This work requires collective effort, since we all are in the same boat. It is very important to establish good relations, which was emphasized by the IOC, ROC, federations. We will invite authoritative people and we are confident that the commission should include our famed athletes, doctors and all who have any relation to that," he said.

"The commission will be working till the final victory. I would refrain from drawing any links between the IOC meeting on Russia's participation in the Rio 2016 Olympics and the establishment of the commission. The commission has a long-term plan of action which goes beyond these frames," Smirnov stressed.

The Olympic Games in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro will be held on August 5 through 21.

