Russia to supply 1,300 tons of diesel fuel to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In November 2017, Kazakhstan will import 1,300 tons of diesel fuel because of an unplanned maintenance of the Pavlodar Oil and Chemistry Refinery's hydrogen generation unit, as was announced during today's meeting at the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Director General of the Pavlodar Oil and Chemistry Refinery Shukhrat Danbay told the reporters that the process of refinery's modernization is over and it is currently producing 2,500 tons of gasoline per day.



"After we start up the catalytic fluid cracking unit, the gasoline production rate will increase up to 4,000-4,500 tons [per day], and 1,300 tons of commercial diesel fuel is planned to be placed on the market," Shukhrat Danbay said.

According to him, on the whole, the Pavlodar refinery is capable of producing nearly 5,000 tons of diesel fuel per day.

"But, we had planned a light maintenance of hydrogen generation unit - just one welding joint. However, there was a big problem, the so-called hydrogen corrosion, was detected in that case. Metal physicists are well aware of that kind of problem. As a matter of fact, I would like to say that all the refineries consist of iron that has all the properties common to a human being as well - and the diseases are almost the same. Therefore, we have underestimated this problem and now we are fixing it," the head of the refinery clarified.

The head of the Pavlodar refinery also added that after the problem is fixed, the unit will be started up and a full-fledged diesel fuel production will begin.

"For the time being, we will import Russian diesel fuel as we have already signed the contracts with the Russian Federation. This shortage will be solved via financing of KazMunayGas company. The market will be short of 1,300 tons of diesel fuel for the month [November]. We hope that we will have solved all that problem within a month, and will start production to the full in December," Danbay summed up.