Russia to supply Kazakhstan with attack helicopters

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Helicopters Holding will supply four Mi-35M attack helicopters to Kazakh Defense Ministry in 2018, the holding reported.

The supply contract was signed within the implementation of the Treaty on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan and envisages payments in Russian rubles, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az.



The multirole Mi-35M helicopter is a comprehensive modernization of the Mi-24V and has been produced since 2005.



The Mi-35M boasts enhanced flight capabilities, and can be operated at high temperatures and in mountainous terrain. The Mi-35M's design ensures low noise levels, greater combat resilience, and reduces the workload on maintenance staff.



In addition to its attack capabilities, the Mi-35M can also be used for transportation of up to 8 paratroopers with equipment, transportation of military and other cargo weighing up to 1,500 kilogram internally and for carrying the sick and injured accompanied by medical personnel. The Mi-35M is also fitted with an external sling system, expanding its cargo carrying capacity to 2,400 kilograms.



Kazakhstan's fleet counts on about 200 Russian-made helicopters.



Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia.



The company comprises five helicopter production facilities, two design bureaus, a spare parts production and repair facility, as well as an aftersale service branch responsible for maintenance and repair in Russia and all over the world.