Russia to supply Mi-35M helicopters to Kazakhstan in late 2016 — producer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first deliveries of Russia's combat helicopters Mil Mi-35M (NATO reporting name: Hind-E) to Kazakhstan are scheduled for the end of the current year, Alexander Shcherbinin, deputy chief executive for business development at Russian Helicopters holding, the helicopter manufacturer, said on Wednesday.

"The first deliveries of this helicopter (Mi-35M) through the Rosoboronexport (Russia’s arms exporter) is scheduled for the end of this year", Shcherbinin said, without specifying the details.

The Russian Helicopters deputy head said that Kazakhstan currently uses the Mi-24 helicopters, on the basis of which the Mi-35M was developed.



According to previous reports, Russia will present its Mi-35M helicopter at the KADEX-2016 international military equipment exhibition that will be held in the Kazakh capital Astana on June 2-5.

The Mi-35M helicopter is designed to destroy hostile armored vehicles, provide close air support, land troops, transport cargo and evacuate injured persons. The Mi-35M type helicopters are currently in service with the armed forces of Russia, Azerbaijan, Brazil and other countries.



Source: TASS