Russia to supply President-S onboard defense systems to Egypt-manufacturer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia will supply President-S onboard defense systems to Egypt to protect aviation from antiaircraft missile systems and air-launched missiles, the first deputy head of Radioelectronic Technologies Group (KRET), part of state hi-tech corporation Rostec, said on Friday.

"There is a contract and we're working within this contract. The deliveries will start in the imminent future," Igor Nasenkov said. The President-S onboard defense system is designed to provide individual protection for military and civil aircraft and helicopters from airborne and antiaircraft missile complexes, as well as from the enemy's ground-and sea-based air defense artillery systems. The President-S is mounted on Ka-52, Mi-28 and Mi-26 helicopters. The President-S system is capable of revealing the threat of an attack from the enemy's fighter jets, antiaircraft missile and artillery systems. It can destroy and suppress the optical homing warheads of air and antiaircraft missiles, including the homing warheads of man-portable air defense missile systems.

Source: TASS